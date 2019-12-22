Analysts Anticipate Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

ICLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 116,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,209. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.