Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.23). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 840,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

