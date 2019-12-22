Analysts Anticipate ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The company has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,991.00 and a beta of 0.30. ATN International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in ATN International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in ATN International by 144.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.