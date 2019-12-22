AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,634,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold a total of 78,721 shares of company stock worth $6,656,534 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 399,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. 1,666,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

