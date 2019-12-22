American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.90. 462,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,903 shares of company stock worth $751,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

