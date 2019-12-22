AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ACI traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.25. 92,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. AltaGas Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.85 and a 52 week high of C$34.42.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. AltaGas Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

