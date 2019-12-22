Alphacat (ACAT) Market Cap Tops $466,200.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $466,200.00 and approximately $48,533.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

