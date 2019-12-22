AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $156,181.00 and $432.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

