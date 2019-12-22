Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report issued on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $159.24. 1,752,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

