Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 7.6%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.44, approximately 528,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 104,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

