Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,174. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.