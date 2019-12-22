Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of AKBA opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after buying an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 346,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 848,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

