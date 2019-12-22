Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

