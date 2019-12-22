Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.
About Akbank T.A.S.
