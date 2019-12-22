Aion Trading Down 0.3% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Ethfinex. Aion has a market cap of $20.48 million and $5.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.01182201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118695 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Koinex, Liqui, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

