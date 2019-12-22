Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,100,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,507 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $524.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

