Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

AEIS opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

