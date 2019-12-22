ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.