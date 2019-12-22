Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $157,690.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, ZBG and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.06715351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kyber Network, BitForex, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, ZBG, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinPlace, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

