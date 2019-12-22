Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.62

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $8.95. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 22,287 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,552,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 359,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,138,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.