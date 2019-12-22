Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $16.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

