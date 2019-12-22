89bio’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

89bio’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 23rd. 89bio had issued 5,304,687 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $84,874,992 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During 89bio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

89bio stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 837,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

