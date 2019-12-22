$658.13 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $658.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.63 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $929.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $126,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after buying an additional 1,676,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $37,655,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 4,277,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

