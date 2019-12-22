$383.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will report sales of $383.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the highest is $406.60 million. Ferroglobe reported sales of $603.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferroglobe.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 197,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.