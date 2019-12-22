$343.40 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $343.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.51 million and the highest is $350.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $399.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 2,816,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,703. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 385,023 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,725,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 254,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

