$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $119.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.85 million to $121.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.79 million, with estimates ranging from $136.32 million to $147.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

