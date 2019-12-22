$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.91 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,679,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $58,636,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,336 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,257,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,425. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

