$267.44 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $267.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.85 million. Docusign posted sales of $199.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $966.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.93 million to $974.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 1,572,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.45. Docusign has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $76.28.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,917 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Docusign by 229.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Docusign by 261.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Docusign by 719.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

