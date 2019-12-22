$166.91 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $166.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $134.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $645.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $652.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.49 million, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $715.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CUBE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

