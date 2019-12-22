$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.06 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $127.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $467.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $469.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.35 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $510.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 538,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

