$13.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $13.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.11 million and the lowest is $12.55 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.78 million to $37.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.79 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $152.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

CRON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 553,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.