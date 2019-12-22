$13.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $13.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.11 million and the lowest is $12.55 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.78 million to $37.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.79 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $152.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

CRON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 553,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

