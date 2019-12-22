$119.85 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $119.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $123.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $490.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.82 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $478.08 million, with estimates ranging from $474.13 million to $484.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 1,369,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

