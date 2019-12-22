$113.51 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post sales of $113.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.44 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $112.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $408.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.92 million to $410.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,510. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $371.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.92.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

