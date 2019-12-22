$107.74 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report $107.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.18 million and the highest is $111.54 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $93.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $402.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $463.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.14 million to $489.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1192 dividend. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

