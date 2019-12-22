0x Market Capitalization Hits $117.51 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC on exchanges including Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, HitBTC and Ethfinex. 0x has a total market capitalization of $117.51 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01185962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, FCoin, Poloniex, Mercatox, Zebpay, Hotbit, Kucoin, Livecoin, Koinex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bitbns, GOPAX, BitBay, Coinone, Cobinhood, WazirX, Liqui, Iquant, BitMart, AirSwap, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Binance, Crex24, ABCC, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.