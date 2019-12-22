$0.59 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NTCT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 1,022,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.