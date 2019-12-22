$0.53 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 566,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

