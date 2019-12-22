$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.60. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 11,467,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,103. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.
