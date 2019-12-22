$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after acquiring an additional 559,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,790,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,531. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

