$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Marcus reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 730,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,890. Marcus has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,320,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marcus by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

