-$0.32 EPS Expected for SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). SI-Bone posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 231,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,240. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of -0.58. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,250 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $116,217.50. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

