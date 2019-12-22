$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Covenant Transportation Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covenant Transportation Group.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%.

CVTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. 274,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.