$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

