-$0.05 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 455,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

