Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00.

ZS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 2,670,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,959. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $2,339,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Zscaler by 96.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $9,115,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

