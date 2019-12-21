Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 11,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $773,583.30.

On Friday, October 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $725,995.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $108,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $97,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

