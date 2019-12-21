Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Cap of $505,279.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $505,279.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 114% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

