ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.35. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 118,509 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

