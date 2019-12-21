Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $9,115.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $9,115.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 12,484,971 coins and its circulating supply is 11,484,971 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

