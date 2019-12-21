ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003607 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,857.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00393738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00094925 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000976 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

