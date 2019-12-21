Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $233.13 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Zcash has a market cap of $233.13 million and approximately $97.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $28.47 or 0.00396535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00095233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002544 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000978 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,188,094 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

